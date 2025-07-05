Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 71,135 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 405,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,135 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 27,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 708,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after acquiring an additional 52,808 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.70.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.