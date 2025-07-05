Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,645 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total value of $260,443.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,576,734.40. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.22 per share, with a total value of $158,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,863.98. The trade was a 99.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,787 shares of company stock worth $1,782,794 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.3%

PNC opened at $195.10 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12 month low of $145.12 and a 12 month high of $216.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.