Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,147 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.10% of Brixmor Property Group worth $8,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRX. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.09. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $22.29 and a one year high of $30.67.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $337.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.81 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.52%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.30.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

