Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 70.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,032 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 102,687 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 180 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.0% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2,130.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $234.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $1,426,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 120,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,214,835.05. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.9%

FANG stock opened at $140.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.04. The firm has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.00 and a 12 month high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 30.84%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.46%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

