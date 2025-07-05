Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 233.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 62,639 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $7,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 13,763.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 146,401 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,181,000 after buying an additional 145,345 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

ANF opened at $91.73 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a one year low of $65.40 and a one year high of $183.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.24. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 42.32% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $84.00 price target on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.63.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

