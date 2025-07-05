Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Position in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:DDL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:DDL – Free Report) by 732.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,040,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,675,244 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) were worth $8,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,459,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,908,000 after buying an additional 42,772 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 195.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,020,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after buying an additional 1,336,471 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,924,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after buying an additional 1,198,006 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 397.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,776,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,827,000 after buying an additional 1,419,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 813,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 171,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Dingdong (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th.

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Performance

Dingdong (Cayman) stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $491.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.46. Dingdong has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80.

Dingdong (Cayman) Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as baked goods, dairy, seasonings, beverages, instant food, oil, and snacks. It offers its products through traditional offline, as well as online channels through Dingdong Fresh app, mini-programs, and third-party platforms.

