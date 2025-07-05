Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,424 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,769 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.14% of IDACORP worth $9,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 318.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IDACORP by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,370 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $115.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.77 and a 52-week high of $120.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.69.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $432.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.24 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.10%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on IDACORP from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of IDACORP from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.86.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

