Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $7.01 Million Stake in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,518 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $7,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Encompass Health news, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.79, for a total value of $1,147,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 79,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,149,910.90. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 118,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $14,387,207.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 527,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,054,817.10. This represents a 18.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,663 shares of company stock worth $16,034,082 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

EHC stock opened at $119.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Encompass Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $82.74 and a 12-month high of $123.13.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.18. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EHC shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stephens upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “overweight” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

