Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $7.25 Million Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $7,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

IWV opened at $355.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $335.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.82. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $273.60 and a 1 year high of $356.27.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

