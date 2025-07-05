Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $7.26 Million Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,274 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $7,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 619.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Price Performance

Sanofi stock opened at $48.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $119.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.48. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.80 and a 12-month high of $60.12.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $2.0369 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on Sanofi in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

