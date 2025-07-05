Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $7.30 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its holdings in PayPal by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 261,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 27,812 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 697,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,489,000 after acquiring an additional 18,172 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in PayPal by 223.1% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 265,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,622,000 after acquiring an additional 183,011 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 27,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in PayPal by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,634,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $651,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,858 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $76.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.18. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Truist Financial began coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PYPL

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $277,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,248. This trade represents a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $281,168.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,274.36. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,796 shares of company stock worth $863,028 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.