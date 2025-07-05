Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $7.35 Million Stake in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,823 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.12% of Lincoln National worth $7,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Brian Kroll sold 10,075 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $333,482.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 48,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,393.30. This trade represents a 17.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 43,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $1,429,929.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 154,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,463.56. This represents a 22.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

NYSE:LNC opened at $34.77 on Friday. Lincoln National Corporation has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average of $33.82.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.00%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.57%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

