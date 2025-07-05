Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $7.43 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,857,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,610,542,000 after purchasing an additional 90,755 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,809,417 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,944,503,000 after buying an additional 384,956 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $1,802,393,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,525,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,440,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,025,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,329,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,657 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $240.31 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $173.74 and a one year high of $276.49. The firm has a market cap of $272.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.16.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.68.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.89, for a total value of $16,614,237.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 647,800,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,105,266,654.36. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 628,560 shares of company stock valued at $144,455,659 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

