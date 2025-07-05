Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $7.44 Million Stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,701,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,079 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.08% of E2open Parent worth $7,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETWO. Norges Bank bought a new position in E2open Parent during the fourth quarter worth about $6,151,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of E2open Parent by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 14,725,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,267 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,914,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 505,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in E2open Parent by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,397,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,878,000 after acquiring an additional 408,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in E2open Parent in the 4th quarter worth $1,086,000.

E2open Parent stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 108.58%. The business had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.01 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on E2open Parent from $2.10 to $3.30 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $2.60 to $2.30 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on E2open Parent from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.78.

In other news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 30,607,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $98,251,137.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

