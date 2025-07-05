Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $7.55 Million Stock Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,064,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,128 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $7,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNW. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Genworth Financial by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Genworth Financial by 279.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,195,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,313,000 after buying an additional 99,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Genworth Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th.

Genworth Financial stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average is $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.06. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

