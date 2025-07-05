Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $7.99 Million Stock Holdings in Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,088 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.16% of Vontier worth $7,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $64,869,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Vontier by 659.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,380,000 after purchasing an additional 747,196 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at $17,478,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Vontier by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,128,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,155,000 after purchasing an additional 318,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Vontier by 821.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 321,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 286,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen sold 7,344 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $266,880.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 88,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,932.32. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VNT shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Vontier Trading Up 1.0%

Vontier stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. Vontier Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $41.61.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.06 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

