Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $8.48 Million Holdings in Tri Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Tri Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Tri Continental worth $8,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TY. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Continental in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Continental during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Continental by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Continental in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Continental in the first quarter worth $104,000. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TY stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.12. Tri Continental Corporation has a 1-year low of $26.54 and a 1-year high of $34.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Tri Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

