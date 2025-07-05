Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $8.61 Million Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $8,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $45.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.85. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $70.01.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $280.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.22 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cactus from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Cactus from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cactus from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Featured Stories

