Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $8.64 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 261,212 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of VWO stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $50.06. The firm has a market cap of $92.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average of $45.66.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

