Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $8.95 Million Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 459,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431,442 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $8,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Premier by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 297.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Premier in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Premier in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Premier by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average of $20.73. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $23.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 147.37%.

In other news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 10,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $249,730.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 76,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,354.82. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $45,760.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,123.84. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,119 shares of company stock valued at $321,676 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PINC. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

