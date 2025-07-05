Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) by 68.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,471,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in New Gold were worth $9,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 512,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 349,167 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,918,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in New Gold by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,146,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,363,000 after buying an additional 2,619,782 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,944,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of New Gold by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Get New Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NGD. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Monday, April 14th. New Street Research set a $3.90 target price on New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America raised shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.60 to $3.90 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of New Gold from $3.40 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.13.

New Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NGD opened at $4.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50. New Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

New Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.