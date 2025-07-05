Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,742 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $86.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.00. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.30 and a one year high of $101.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.3283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

