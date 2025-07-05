Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,728 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $8,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Trading Up 1.0%

Jackson Financial stock opened at $88.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Jackson Financial Inc. has a one year low of $64.70 and a one year high of $115.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 86.37 and a beta of 1.47.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.17. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 310.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JXN. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price objective on Jackson Financial and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Craig Donald Smith sold 20,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,432,598.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,093,726.96. This represents a 15.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

