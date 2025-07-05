Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Position in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,699 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tanger were worth $8,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SKT. FMR LLC raised its position in Tanger by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,397,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,726,000 after buying an additional 1,873,835 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tanger by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,525,000 after buying an additional 754,429 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Tanger by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,748,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,805,000 after purchasing an additional 697,291 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Tanger by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,817,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,016,000 after purchasing an additional 655,237 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Tanger in the 4th quarter valued at $22,239,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKT stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17. Tanger Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average of $32.21.

Tanger ( NYSE:SKT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $129.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.24 million. Tanger had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This is an increase from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Tanger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Tanger to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Tanger in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

