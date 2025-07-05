Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 2,286 Shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.14% of Bruker worth $8,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Bruker by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,193,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,294 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Bruker by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,026,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,806,000 after purchasing an additional 185,912 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,081,000 after purchasing an additional 20,273 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Bruker by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,961,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Bruker by 484.1% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,714,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,569 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien bought 2,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.36 per share, for a total transaction of $100,042.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,462,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,408,879.56. This represents a 0.01% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BRKR. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Bruker from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.89.

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $42.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bruker Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.10 and a 52 week high of $72.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Bruker had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $801.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Bruker Profile

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

