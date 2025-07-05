Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 59,888 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 468.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,888 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $8,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV raised its position in shares of Xylem by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 234,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,149,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 30.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,910,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.71.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $132.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.86 and a 200-day moving average of $122.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.89. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $143.50.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

