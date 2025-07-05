Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,401 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TARS. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,714,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,279,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,873,000 after acquiring an additional 685,111 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,659,000 after acquiring an additional 421,495 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5,636.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 404,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,383,000 after acquiring an additional 397,190 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 932,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,611,000 after acquiring an additional 250,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TARS opened at $41.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.51. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 0.80.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 44.91% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $78.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

