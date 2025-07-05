Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 562,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,947 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $7,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Permian Resources by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Permian Resources by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 29,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PR opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.25. Permian Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.60.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

About Permian Resources

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.