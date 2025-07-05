Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 20,767 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,767 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Murphy USA worth $9,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $935,465,000 after purchasing an additional 54,658 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,783,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $895,046,000 after acquiring an additional 32,643 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 53,469.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 553,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,231,000 after acquiring an additional 552,872 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 470,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $236,125,000 after acquiring an additional 18,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,667,000 after acquiring an additional 33,489 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of MUSA opened at $420.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $437.49 and a 200 day moving average of $467.08. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.44 and a 52-week high of $561.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($1.24). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy USA news, Director David C. Haley bought 1,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $435.58 per share, for a total transaction of $435,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,580. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial downgraded Murphy USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Melius initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Murphy USA from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Murphy USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Murphy USA

About Murphy USA

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.