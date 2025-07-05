Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 4,818 Shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,818 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $7,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in W.R. Berkley by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in W.R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in W.R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of W.R. Berkley stock opened at $71.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $76.38. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.04.

W.R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is a boost from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 8.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on WRB. Barclays raised their price objective on W.R. Berkley from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of W.R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Cowen cut W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W.R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.42.

W.R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Articles

