Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 48,198 Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,198 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $7,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,413,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,550,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,979 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,135,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,454,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,700 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 245.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,653,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,146 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,452,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,382,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $214.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $193.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $144.73 on Friday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $189.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.93. The firm has a market cap of $82.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.14 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 14.59%. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 35.73%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total value of $530,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 373,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,470,351.48. The trade was a 1.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

