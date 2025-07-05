Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 6,192 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,183 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 6,192 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $6,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,856,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in F5 by 275.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in F5 by 72.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of F5 by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 296,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $74,562,000 after acquiring an additional 134,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of F5 from $262.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $269.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.56.

F5 Price Performance

FFIV stock opened at $300.03 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $169.55 and a one year high of $313.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $284.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.20.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $590.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.91 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 21.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at F5

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $362,383.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,558,159.80. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.32, for a total transaction of $382,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 107,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,521,672. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,519 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,594. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.