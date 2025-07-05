Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 6,241 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,005 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,241 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $8,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAP. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Credicorp by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 11,220 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,348,000. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Credicorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Credicorp by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 80,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,702,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

NYSE BAP opened at $227.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.82. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $153.27 and a 12-month high of $228.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $10.9577 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $2.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.87%.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

