Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 687 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $8,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 85.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of VPL opened at $82.38 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $64.21 and a 1 year high of $82.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.65.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

