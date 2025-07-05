Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,093 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 274.0% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.83.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $123.98 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.37.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

