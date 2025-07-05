Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Valmont Industries worth $7,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 395.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $341.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.07 and a 12-month high of $379.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.55.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $969.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.04 million. Analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Valmont Industries from $343.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valmont Industries

About Valmont Industries

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.