Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $7,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Corpay by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Corpay by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corpay by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPAY. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $414.00 target price (down previously from $417.00) on shares of Corpay in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Corpay from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Corpay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Corpay in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $440.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corpay has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.86.

CPAY stock opened at $339.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $332.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95. Corpay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.06 and a fifty-two week high of $400.81.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.01. Corpay had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

