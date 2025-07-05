Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $1.61 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 13,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,563.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 488,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 459,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,431 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 255,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,695,000. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,643 shares of company stock valued at $36,330,928. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $179.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.95.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

