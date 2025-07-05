Amalgamated Bank Buys 1,920 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,887 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 58,824,289 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,021,205,000 after buying an additional 12,304,533 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,218,581 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $730,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088,095 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $216,571,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,382,267 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $481,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $55,221,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Barclays cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Hsbc Global Res raised Las Vegas Sands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho set a $47.00 target price on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.58.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the casino operator to reacquire up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.