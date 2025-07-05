Amalgamated Bank Buys 463 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Pentair by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Pentair by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 29,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Pentair by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of PNR stock opened at $106.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $73.45 and a 52 week high of $110.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.20 and a 200-day moving average of $95.02.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.38 million. Pentair had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 21.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PNR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Pentair from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.14.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,558 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $589,826.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,591.22. This trade represents a 19.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

