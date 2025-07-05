Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Stag Industrial by 204.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the first quarter worth $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the first quarter worth $33,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stag Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Stag Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Stag Industrial Price Performance

Stag Industrial stock opened at $36.95 on Friday. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $41.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $205.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.04 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stag Industrial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

Insider Activity at Stag Industrial

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 28,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,064,306.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,115 shares in the company, valued at $262,543.50. The trade was a 80.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stag Industrial

(Free Report)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.