Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,190 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 11,556 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,985,524 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,097,838,000 after buying an additional 953,766 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 60,225,707 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,049,734,000 after buying an additional 2,886,041 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,181,246 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $75,762,000 after acquiring an additional 576,612 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,437,904 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $94,783,000 after acquiring an additional 980,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,280,289 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $92,043,000 after acquiring an additional 943,336 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $11.69 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The airline reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.10. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.68.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

