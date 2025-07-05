Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stake in Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,118,000 after purchasing an additional 39,401 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,540,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CHRD shares. Morgan Stanley set a $139.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chord Energy from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Chord Energy from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In related news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $290,863.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,165.70. This represents a 12.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chord Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $104.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.82. Chord Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $79.83 and a 12-month high of $181.17.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Chord Energy had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

About Chord Energy

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Further Reading

