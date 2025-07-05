Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stake in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,843 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SLM were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 641,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,842,000 after buying an additional 406,313 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of SLM opened at $33.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.80. SLM Corporation has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $34.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

SLM Dividend Announcement

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. SLM had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $374.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SLM Corporation will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SLM from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of SLM in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at SLM

In related news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $93,450.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,324.25. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

