Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director June Mcallister Fowler sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $98,244.96. Following the sale, the director owned 3,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,786. This represents a 33.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.60.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 0.9%

CBSH stock opened at $64.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.27 and a 12 month high of $72.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $428.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

