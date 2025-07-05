Amalgamated Bank Decreases Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 93.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FR shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

FR stock opened at $49.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $58.17.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $177.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.98 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.12%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

