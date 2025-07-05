Amalgamated Bank Decreases Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in KBR were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 295.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 146.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of KBR by 25.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on KBR from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.14.

KBR Stock Up 0.4%

KBR opened at $47.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.74. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.89 and a 52 week high of $72.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.81.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. KBR had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.07%.

Insider Activity at KBR

In other news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $1,056,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 802,361 shares in the company, valued at $42,372,684.41. This trade represents a 2.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

