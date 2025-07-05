Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 24.9% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $3,206,000. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $869,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 68.3% during the first quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $2,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 10,526 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $1,753,631.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,864 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,942.40. This trade represents a 28.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 1.2%

THG stock opened at $163.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.80 and its 200 day moving average is $163.42. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $123.17 and a one year high of $178.68.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.98%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Stories

