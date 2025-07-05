Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Position in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in First American Financial in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 645.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First American Financial Stock Performance

First American Financial stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. First American Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $52.39 and a fifty-two week high of $70.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.37.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. First American Financial had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that First American Financial Corporation will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 143.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First American Financial from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on First American Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

