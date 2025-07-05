Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,110,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,019,007,000 after purchasing an additional 44,376 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,552,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $835,945,000 after acquiring an additional 266,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,778,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $581,209,000 after acquiring an additional 38,757 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,090,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $357,238,000 after buying an additional 494,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,604,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE WST opened at $221.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.03. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.43 and a 1-year high of $352.33.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.23. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on WST. Stephens upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.